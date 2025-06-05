Two Hamilton streets top list of worst Ontario roads: CAA

CP24’s Courtney Heels speaks with CAA’s Teresa Di Felice about the annual list of Ontario’s worst roads and the key factors behind the rankings.

Potholes and poor road maintenance has once again pushed Aberdeen Avenue in Hamilton to the top spot of the CAA’s list of worst roads in Ontario.

This year, Toronto roads did not break the top three for worst roads in the province, according to the annual rankings.

Barton Street East in Hamilton took the number two spot and County Road 49 in Prince Edward County came in third.

“Both roads are expected to receive significant upgrades and are in the planning stages,” a news release issued by CAA read.

While many of same streets round out the top 10 year after year, new to the worst roads rankings in 2025 is Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway.

The major highway is currently undergoing a major rehabilitation project that has resulted in lane closures and longer travel times for commuters.

Here are the roads that made the top 10 list in Ontario this year:

1.) Aberdeen Avenue, Hamilton

2.) Barton Street East, Hamilton

3.) County Road 49, Prince Edward County

4.) Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto

5.) Hurontario Street, Mississauga

6.) Leveque Road, South Frontenac

7.) Highway 50, Caledon

8.) Sider Road, Fort Erie

9.) Gardiner Expressway, Toronto

10.) Sheppard Avenue West, Toronto

Participants in the survey this year nominated more than 2,400 different roads from 208 municipalities, a 20 per cent increase in the number of roads nominated the previous year, according to CAA.

“Timely repairs, better communication, quick fixes, pothole funds, and using recycled aggregates are just some solutions to fix unsafe roads,” Teresa Di Felice, assistant vice president of government and community relations, CAA South Central Ontario, said in a news release.

“CAA continues to urge all levels of government to prioritize road safety with stable funding to do so.”