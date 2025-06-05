Video shows shooting at Hamilton Mountain business

The Hamilton Police Service is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Upper Ottawa Street and Unsworth Drive on May 27, 2025.

Surveillance video released by police shows the moment a motorcyclist drives up to a Hamilton area business last month and fires a single gunshot before driving away.

Hamilton police shared the video on Thursday, but say the shooting happened over a week earlier, on May 27, and was not reported to investigators until after damage was discovered at the business.

Police say the shooting occurred in the area of Upper Ottawa Street and Unsworth Drive on the Hamilton Mountain at around 4:50 a.m.

Investigators are looking to identify the suspect and motorcycle seen in the surveillance video. They were last seen travelling northbound on Hempstead Drive toward Nebo Road.

Police are asking anyone information is asked to contact them at 905-546-4883 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.