Ontario woman who faked pregnancies to defraud doulas sentenced to five years behind bars

A Brantford, Ont. woman who admitted to faking pregnancies and defrauded numerous doulas will spend the rest of her original sentence in police custody, plus an additional three years for new crimes.

Kaitlyn Braun was sentenced Monday in a Hamilton courtroom.

The judge accepted a joint submission by the Crown and defence recommending a five-year sentence, despite expressing concern in a previous hearing about Braun’s ability to seek rehabilitation behind bars. The defence, however, argued that it was the sentence Braun wanted.

“The client gave very clear instructions, she can get DBT [Dialectical Behavior Therapy] in the penitentiary,” he told the court. “She wants to just deal with things, wants to start doing her real time and wants to get assistance.”

Some of Braun’s victims were present in the courtroom for the sentencing.

Original sentence

In December 2023, Braun pleaded guilty to 21 charges. She admitted she contacted multiple doulas, who provide care during and after childbirth, while pretending to be pregnant. Court heard she would often claim it was the result of a sexual assault, and in some cases, acted like she was experiencing a stillbirth.

Braun was sentenced to two years less a day of house arrest in February 2024.

At that time, the judge expressed concerns about his own sentence and cited a mental health assessment which warned that Braun was likely to reoffend. He said he didn’t like how the sentencing submission, from the Crown and defence, was structured but felt he had to accept it.

New charges

A few months later, in April 2024, Braun reached out to a charitable organization that supports parents in crisis using the name Kate Baker. She claimed to be 19 weeks pregnant with a baby that would not make it to term and spent about 19 hours on the phone with a volunteer.

Ten days later, Braun began texting a Hamilton-based doula. Calling herself Jessica Baker, she claimed to be 21 weeks pregnant and the two exchanged about 600 messages over three days. Braun also signed a $250 contract with the doula but never paid.

Braun was arrested on April 30, 2024 and later pleaded guilty to four new charges.

More to come.