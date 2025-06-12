Man charged in fatal collision on Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton

A Hamilton Police vehicle outside the scene of a stabbing at the Hamilton Downtown Mosque in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with a collision in Hamilton in October that killed a 15-year-old boy.

It is the latest arrest in the Oct. 11 collision that occurred on the eastbound lanes of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway just east of the Upper Gage Avenue overpass.

Hamilton police said a Toyota RAV4 with four occupants and a Ford Focus sedan with three occupants were travelling at a high rate of speed on the highway when they collided.

It caused the RAV4 to lose control and roll over. Police said the Focus fled the scene.

One of the passengers of the RAV4 died in the hospital, while the three other occupants sustained varying injuries.

Police said no one was injured in the Focus and the driver attended a police station shortly after.

A day after the collision, police arrested and charged an 18-year-old man. Hamilton police confirmed to CP24 on Thursday that charges against him were withdrawn by the Crown.

In an update on Thursday, police announced that the driver of the Focus, identified as 20-year-old Ezatullah Haidari, has been charged with dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 905-546-4753 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).