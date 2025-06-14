‘Unusual for him not to return home’: Hamilton police continue to search for 62-year-old man missing since Wednesday

Hamilton police continue to search for a 62-year-old man who has been missing since Wednesday.

Police say John Edward was last seen on June 11 just before 10 a.m., walking westbound on Baldwin Street from a McDonald’s restaurant.

“This was confirmed by surveillance video,” police said.

He was reported missing when he did not return to St. Joseph’s Villa.

Edwards is described as a white male, five-foot-11, weighing over 200 pounds, with a medium to heavy build, shoulder-length brown hair, and light-coloured eyes. Police say he was possibly wearing baggy shorts, a striped blue t-shirt, white socks, running shoes and a baseball-style hat.

“John is known to enjoy walks through local trails and parks in Dundas and is familiar with the area. It is unusual for him not to return home, and there is growing concern for his well-being,” police said in a news release.

Police are urging residents and business owners in the area where he was last seen to check their properties, outbuildings and security cameras.

Anyone with information about John’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Division 30 Staff Sergeant at 905-546-3886.