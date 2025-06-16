2 adults, 1 teen arrested ‘minutes’ after allegedly robbing store in Hamilton

A Hamilton Police vehicle outside the scene of a stabbing at the Hamilton Downtown Mosque in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

Police arrested a 16-year-old and two adults minutes after they allegedly robbed a store in Hamilton over the weekend.

Hamilton police say they were called to a store in the area of Barton Street and Hughson Street North at around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Employees told police three suspects, one of whom was armed with a firearm, walked in demanding money.

Police say after they stole an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise, they drove away in a red pickup truck.

Officers say they found that vehicle “within minutes” and blocked in the truck with their police cruisers.

Upon their arrest, police say they recovered money, “products,” and an airsoft gun.

A 16-year-old boy and a 28-year-old from Hamilton, as well as a 19-year-old from Burlington, are now facing multiple combined charges, including robbery, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The 19-year-old is facing additional charges, including breaching youth probation and possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-546-8934 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.