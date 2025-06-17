‘High-risk’ traffic stop in Hamilton results in arrest of 11-year-old and 15-year-old boys

Hamilton police arrested an 11-year-old and a 15-year-old boy following a “high-risk” stop on Monday afternoon in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation.

Police in Niagara Region received a report of a break-in and the theft of a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and a white 2015 Jeep Cherokee Monday morning. They said the suspects made a forced entry into a detached garage and stole the keys to the vehicles.

Hamilton police said they later got several calls about a stolen Jeep Cherokee driving erratically near Barton Street East and Gage Avenue North.

“Additional reports described suspicious behaviour at a local gas station and Eastgate Square Mall, where two youths were seen attempting to access the vehicle’s gas tank and carrying what appeared to be a BB-style handgun,” police said.

Officers were able to track the Jeep by mid-afternoon and conducted a “high-risk” stop near Kentley Drive and Nash Road. The 11-year-old and 15-year-old suspects were subsequently taken into custody without incident, police said.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a small quantity of marijuana and an identification belonging to a third-party victim believed to have been stolen earlier that day.

The 11-year-old was released unconditionally to a parent due to his age, police said. The 15-year-old has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

He remains in custody pending a court appearance.