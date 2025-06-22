One dead, one hospitalized after fire in Hamilton

A Hamilton Police vehicle is seen in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

A fire in a two-storey home in Hamilton on Sunday left one woman dead and another person hospitalized for smoke inhalation after attempting to save her.

The incident occurred around noon at 29 Mons Ave., near Avondale in Hamilton’s east end, the Hamilton Fire Department said in a statement.

Emergency crews reported heavy smoke and flames venting from the second-floor windows, reaching up towards the roof, the fire department said.

According to the statement, firefighters found the woman who had succumbed to her injuries after conducting a search on the second floor of the home.

A neighbour who tried to enter the home before emergency crews arrived was taken to hospital, the department said.

The fire has been brought under control and no one else was in the building at the time, according to the statement.

No other injuries have been reported among firefighters or civilians.

“At this time, on behalf of all the members of the Hamilton Fire Department, I would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family members and friends impacted by today’s fire,” Hamilton Fire Chief David Cunliffe said in the statement, adding “at this time damage to the home is estimated to be approximately $500,000.”

The street has been closed for investigation, according to police.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and is responding to assist Hamilton police with the investigation, the statement said.