Single-car crash kills 2 in Hamilton: police

Hamilton police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two people dead early Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to reports of a collision on the Claremont Access shortly after 3 a.m.

The vehicle, a Chevrolet, was travelling southbound when it veered off the road and struck a stone wall, according to police.

Both, the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews.

The Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam or surveillance cameras from the area to review their footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.