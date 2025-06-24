‘Urgent and concerning’: Hamilton police concerned for missing man amid heat wave in GTA

Hamilton police say they are still searching for a 62-year-old who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago, with officials expressing concern about the man’s situation due to the recent heat wave.

Police say John Edwards was reported missing from St. Joseph’s Villa, a retirement home in Dundas, Ont., on June 11. Officials say Edwards lives with cognitive impairments that are comparable to dementia and, as a result, are growing “increasingly concerned” for his safety.

Investigators say they have explored numerous tips since Edwards’s disappearance, including collecting footage and reviewing potential sightings. They add that many of those tips have been ruled out.

Police say the last confirmed sighting placed Edwards in the area of Milgrove Side Road, walking south from Highway 6, shortly after 4 p.m. on the day he was reported missing. Video captured Edwards walking west on Concession 5 West, heading toward Carey Road, just a few minutes later.

On either June 20 or June 21, around 11 a.m., police say a man resembling Edwards was seen walking east along the pipeline between Bennett Boulevard and Thompson Road South in Milton.

Police say they have been knocking on doors, but nobody has been able to provide relevant information or footage so far. Investigators are asking anyone with video of these potential sightings to contact them.

“Police are continuing to appeal to the public and businesses as Mr. Edwards’ movements appear erratic and unpredictable, with no discernible pattern,” Tuesday’s release reads.

John Edwards map A map of all reported sightings of 62-year-old John Edwards, who was reported missing on June 11. (Hamilton Police Service)

Edwards does not have a cell phone, money, identification or any means of tracking, police say, which is posing a challenge in finding him without the public’s help.

“At this time, there is nothing to indicate foul play; however, the recent heat wave makes Mr. Edwards’ situation even more urgent and concerning.”

Police describe Edwards as a white man, standing at five-foot-11, weighing 214 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. They say he walks with a “slight shuffle,” and may be carrying a small, light-coloured ball in his hand.

Officials say he was last seen wearing baggy shorts, a striped blue T-shirt, white socks, running shoes, and possibly a ball cap.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 905-546-3886 or the Missing Person Unit at 905-540-8549, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.