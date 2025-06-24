Hamilton support worker accused of stealing more than $270K from people with special needs

A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)

A Hamilton support worker has been charged after allegedly stealing more than $270,000 from residents with special needs.

Hamilton police said the worker, between Dec. 15, 2022, and Jan. 16, 2025, provided care to multiple residents of Community Living Hamilton, a not-for-profit organization that assists people with developmental disabilities.

The worker gained access to the residents’ bank accounts to assist them with their finances, police said.

During that time, the worker allegedly diverted more than $277,000 from the accounts for her own personal use.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said they arrested 44-year-old Pamela Ellis. She has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 905-540-5155 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.