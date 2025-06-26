Nurse, personal support worker accused of stealing money from long-term care residents in Hamilton

A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)

A nurse and a personal support worker have been arrested after allegedly stealing money from residents of a long-term care home in Hamilton where they worked.

Hamilton Police said they began their investigation when they were notified by families of the victims.

The personal support worker, who police identified as 44-year-old Romeo Grospe from Hamilton, allegedly deposited multiple cheques from two residents into his personal account between January and October 2024.

The registered nurse, 32-year-old Jerick David from Guelph, allegedly did the same thing, depositing a cheque from one resident into his account account in February this year.

Police said they arrested Grospe and David earlier this week. Both have been charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Grospe is facing additional charges of fraud under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Police said the two were no longer employed at the home when they were arrested. Investigators have also notified the College of Nurses of Ontario about the charges against David.