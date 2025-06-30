Hamilton police conclude search of landfill site where missing woman’s remains were found

Shalini Singh is seen in this undated image. (Hamilton Police)

Hamilton police say they’ve finished their search of a landfill site after locating the remains of a missing woman and charging her common-law partner with second-degree murder.

Last week, investigators announced that they had positively linked the human remains found at the Glanbrook Landfill Site in May to Shalini Singh, who was last heard from on Dec. 4 and reported missing by her family on Dec. 10.

Her common-law boyfriend, 42-year-old Burlington resident Jeffrey Smith, was arrested and charged in connection with her death on June 20.

In an update on Monday, police said that on Friday June 27, officers completed their search and say no further human remains have been located.

“At this time, the Hamilton Police Service has no information to support a continued search of the landfill site and no information to indicate any other locations to search. The Hamilton Police Service will initiate further searches should new information become available,” they said in a news release.

Police had previously said they hoped to conclude their search last week after laying the second-degree murder charge against Smith.

The human remains were first discovered on May 21 after a search began on Feb. 24. The remains were subsequently confirmed to belong to Singh.