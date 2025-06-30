Man critically injured after falling into traffic during ‘disturbance’ in Hamilton

Police in Hamilton say it appears the pedestrian was struck after he fell into a curb lane, and he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he reportedly fell into the path of an oncoming vehicle during a “disturbance” Sunday evening in Hamilton.

In a news release, officials say crews were called to the area of Barton Street East and Balsam Street North shortly after 6:00 p.m. for reports that a pedestrian had “fallen into the curb lane” and was struck by a vehicle.

The man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say he remains in critical condition.

Police didn’t say how the man fell into the live lane of traffic or if the vehicle that struck him remained at the scene.

The Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken over the investigation. The curb lane of Barton Street East remains closed between Leinster Avenue North and Connaught Avenue North as officers continue to work at the scene.

Anyone with information including dashcam footage is asked to contact Det. Const. McKinney at 905-546-2955.