Police make arrests in 2 Hamilton shootings

Police have charged four people they believe are responsible for two separate shootings in Hamilton last year.

The first incident happened on May 26, 2024, just after 10 p.m., in the city’s east end, on Oriole Crescent, which is west of Barton Street and north of the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

Police say a stolen vehicle with an unknown number of occupants entered a housing complex at 2 Oriole Cres. and fired multiple rounds at vehicles and an unoccupied residence.

Investigators say they have determined that this shooting was done in retaliation for an incident that occurred the month before.

Four males were subsequently arrested and charged following an “extensive” investigation by Hamilton Police Service’s Shooting Response Team.

They are Hamilton residents Oliver Htoo and Peter Nguyen, both 19, and 24-year-old Alexander La, as well as an 18-year-old male, who was a youth at the time and whose name is being withheld as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. It is not known where the minor is from.

They have all been charged with one count each reckless discharge of a firearm, vehicle theft, and possession of property obtained by crime, as well as two counts each of knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, occupant of a motor vehicle with knowledge of firearm presence, and possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm – loaded.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police say during the investigation they found evidence of a previously unreported shooting they believe occurred in June 2024 along the Bruce Trail, near Highway 6, in Dundas.

As a result, Htoo and Nguyen are facing the additional charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a prohibited loaded firearm.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

“Hamilton Police remain committed to the relentless pursuit of firearm offenders,” they said in a news release.

“Gun violence impacts the safety of our entire community, and these investigations reflect our dedication to holding those responsible accountable.”

Anyone with further information about these or any other shooting is asked to contact the Shooting Response Team at 905-546-4883 or shootingresponseteam@hamiltonpolice.ca, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.