Hamilton police investigating ‘targeted’ overnight shooting

Hamilton police are investigating what they’re calling a “targeted” shooting in the city’s east end this week.

Police say they were called to the area of Case and Lottridge streets, near Hamilton Stadium, at about 3:40 a.m. on July 2 for reports of a shooting.

No injuries were reported, but a home in the area was damaged by what investigators say was a vehicle driven by the intended target as they attempted to flee the shooting.

Investigators are asking residents and businesses in the area of Case and Lottridge streets to review any surveillance or dashcam footage between 3:30 and 3:45 a.m.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Hamilton police at 905-546-4883 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.