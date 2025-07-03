‘Racist slur’ graffitied on home and business in Hamilton: police

Hamilton police released images of a suspect after alleged “hate-related graffiti” was found on a home and business in the city’s east end.

Hamilton police are investigating alleged “hate-related graffiti” found on a home and business in the city’s east end earlier this week.

Police say they believe the graffiti—which they describe as a racist slur—was sprayed on a building on Barton Street East, near Lottridge Street and Barnesdale Avenue North, between the hours of 1 and 9 a.m. on July 2.

Investigators are currently canvassing the area for video surveillance but released images of the suspect wearing what appears to be an all white sweatsuit with black shoes, and a black and white crossbody bag.

“We recognize that hate has no place in our city, and we are committed to ensuring all residents feel safe and respected in their homes and places of business,” Hamilton police said in a release on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hate Crime Unit at 905-546-4925 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.