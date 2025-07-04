Hamilton’s former Emerald Lodge care building severely damaged in overnight blaze

Flames leap from the roof of the the former Emerald Lodge building in Hamilton Friday July 4, 2025.

Hamilton’s fire chief says the city’s former Emerald Lodge care building has sustained around $2 million in damage after a fire tore through the building overnight.

Firefighters were called to the site at 83 Emerald Street South, between Main Street East and Hunter Street East, shortly after 1 a.m. for a structure fire.

“The first arriving unit reported the third floor and roof area of a large three storey residential building was fully involved,” Hamilton Fire Chief David Cunliffe said in a statement.

Additional resources were brought in to fight the blaze, with more than 50 firefighters on-scene at the height of the fire.

Images from the scene showed firefighters battling flames licking the roof amid heavy smoke billowing from the old building, which had been closed for several years.

Firefighters were able to search the main and second floors, but were not able to access the third floor and attic due to heavy flames.

“Given the rapid advancement of the fire and the instability that was observed in the roof structure, firefighters inside the building were ordered out by the Incident Commander,” Cunliffe said. “Shortly after the firefighters had exited the building portions of the roof began to collapse.”

Firefighters then pivoted to fight the blaze from the exterior using aerial ladders and large hoses.

Cunliffe said it took “some time” to knock down the main body of the fire.

“Currently there are still a few hot spots in the roof area that firefighters are working to extinguish. The department’s drone unit is on scene and assisting to locate hot spots, using thermal imaging equipment,” he said.

Heavy equipment is also being brought in to help firefighters gain access to areas of the building that can’t otherwise be reached.

The damage to the building “is significant,” Cunliffe said, estimating the dollar figure at around $1.5 - $2 million.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) has been called in to investigate the blaze.