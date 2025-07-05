47-year-old man dead after being struck by transport truck in Hamilton

Hamilton police are investigating after a 47-year-old man was struck and killed by a truck on Lincoln Alexander Parkway Friday night.

Police said the man stopped his Toyota Yaris on the eastbound shoulder of the highway, just west of Garth Street, shortly after 8 p.m.

He got out of his vehicle and was hit by a transport truck, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the truck remained at the scene and is co-operating with the investigation.

They are asking motorists who were in the area at the time of the collision to check their dash cams for evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-546-4753 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.