Hamilton police investigating 2 shootings that left victims with ‘serious injures’

A Hamilton Police vehicle in downtown Hamilton on Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

Hamilton police are investigating two separate shootings over this weekend that they say left two people with “serious injuries.”

Investigators say the first shooting occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday near Barton Street East and Harmony Avenue.

It’s alleged that two suspects opened fire on a westbound vehicle. The driver fled to a nearby mall to call police, and one victim was later taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police also say they believe this incident may have been “targeted.”

“Residents and businesses in the area of Barton Street East, Frederick Avenue, Tragina Avenue North, Britannia Avenue, and Harmony Avenue are asked to check surveillance or dash camera footage for two suspects who may have been seen on foot,” police wrote in a news release.

The second shooting happened just hours later, at around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, at a party at a short-term rental property on Highway 6 near Concession Road 6 West in Flamborough.

Police say one person was seriously injured and transported to hospital. However, no suspect or vehicle description was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to check security or dash camera footage and contact investigators at 905-546-4883.