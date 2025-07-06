Hamilton police investigating 2 shootings that left victims with ‘serious’ injuries

Police are investigating a shooting in the Hamilton area that left one man seriously injured at a short-term rental property.

Hamilton police are investigating two separate shootings over this weekend that they say left two people with “serious” injuries.

Investigators say the first incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday near Barton Street East and Harmony Avenue.

It’s alleged that two suspects opened fire on a westbound vehicle.

They say that the driver fled to a nearby mall to call police, and that one victim was later taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police also say they believe this incident may have been “targeted.”

“Residents and businesses in the area of Barton Street East, Frederick Avenue, Tragina Avenue North, Britannia Avenue, and Harmony Avenue are asked to check surveillance or dash camera footage for two suspects who may have been seen on foot,” Hamilton Police Service wrote in a news release.

The second shooting happened just hours later, at around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, at a party at a short-term rental property on Highway 6 near Concession Road 6 West in Flamborough.

Police say one person was seriously injured and transported to hospital. No suspect or vehicle description has been provided.

That incident happened at a residence where there was a fatal shooting last June. In that case, 45-year-old Tobenna Obiaga, of Halton Region, was located on the shoulder of the road inside a bullet-riddled Mercedes-Benz suffering from gunshot wounds. He died a short time later in hospital.

Flamborough shooting July 6 Hamilton police investigate a July 6 shooting at a short-term rental property in the Flamborough area that left one man seriously injured. (Andrew Collins/CTV News Toronto)

Hamilton police are asking people in the area to check their security or dashcam footage. They’re also urging anyone with information about either incident to contact them at 905-546-4883 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.