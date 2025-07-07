10-year-old killed, 6 others injured in Hamilton crash

A Hamilton Police vehicle is seen on Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

Hamilton police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 10-year-old child and left several others injured.

The fatal collision occurred on Sunday shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the area of Trinity Church and Guyatt roads.

According to police, preliminary information suggests that the driver of a southbound GMC Sierra was travelling at a high rate of speed when they crossed the centre line in an attempt to pass another pickup truck.

The Sierra, police said, collided head-on with a Honda Civic that was heading north.

The impact of the collision propelled the Honda backward into the path of a northbound Ford Explorer, police said. The Explorer, according to police, was pushed into the west ditch and landed several metres south of the scene.

All four occupants of the Civic were injured, including a 10-year-old child, who was subsequently pronounced dead in hospital.

Two passengers remain in hospital in critical condition and the fourth occupant sustained minor injuries, police confirmed.

Police said the three occupants of the Sierra also suffered minor injuries.

“Hamilton Police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken over the investigation,” the police service said in a news release issued Monday.

“Roads in the area were closed for several hours to allow for a thorough examination of the scene.”

Investigators are asking anyone with dashcam footage from the area around that time to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753 or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“Hamilton Police offer heartfelt sympathies to those affected by this devastating incident,” the news release continued. “We are keeping the victims and their families in our thoughts.”