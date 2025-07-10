Paul McCartney to open TD Coliseum with Hamilton show this fall

Paul McCartney performs at Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Sir Paul McCartney is set to be the first act to play the newly renovated TD Coliseum when it reopens in Hamilton this fall.

McCartney will be coming to Hamilton on Nov. 21 as part of his Got Back Tour, which includes 18 other stops, the venue announced Thursday.

Hamilton is the only other Canadian city included on the tour aside from Montreal, where McCartney will play two shows.

In a news release, TD Coliseum General Manager Nick DeLuco said the performance will mark a “bold new chapter” for the 18,000-seat sports and entertainment venue and speaks to the calibre of acts they’re planning to host.

“Opening night deserves something extraordinary, and it doesn’t get any better than Paul McCartney,” DeLuco said in a statement.

The venue said McCartney will deliver a “high-energy, career-spanning set filled with iconic hits and inspiring music.”

The 2025 Got Back Tour kicks off in Palm Springs on Sept. 29 and will end in Chicago on Nov. 25. Other stops on the tour include Las Vegas, Denver, Des Moines, Minneapolis, Tulsa, New Orleans, Atlanta, Nashville, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Montreal, and Albuquerque.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on July 18.

TD Coliseum opened in 1985 as Copps Coliseum, and was renamed FirstOntario Centre in 2014. A major renovation project was announced in 2022 and is set to be completed by the end of the year. The new name for the venue was unveiled in June.