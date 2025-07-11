1 person dead after shooting at downtown Hamilton mall

Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in downtown Hamilton on Friday, July 11, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/ CTV News)

Hamilton paramedics say one person is dead and another has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in the downtown core Friday evening.

Police say a shooting took place at Jackson Square on King Street West and James Street North at around 5 p.m.

Paramedics tell CTV News Toronto one person was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other person suffered serious injuries.

Hamilton shooting Police tape blocks off a sidewalk in downtown Hamilton following a double shooting on Friday, July 11, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News)

Hamilton police have not provided any additional information at this time, including on suspects, but King Street is currently closed, and multiple police cars are on scene at the downtown mall.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come...