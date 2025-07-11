Hamilton man charged with sexual assault of 13-year-old Guelph girl

A Hamilton man is facing charges after police say he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old girl.

According to the Guelph Police Service, the teen began communicating with the 38-year-old through Snapchat in February.

“He began pressuring her for an intimate relationship, despite knowing her age,” they said in a media release.

Shortly after they began messaging, police said the man picked up the teen and another young girl and brought them to Hamilton.

“While the three were in a grassy area the man touched the 13-year-old inappropriately,” the release continued.

The incident was later reported to Guelph Police.

The man was arrested on Thursday and charged with luring a person under 16 years of age, sexual assault, sexual interference and criminal harassment.