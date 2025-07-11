Security measures ramped up at Hamilton community centre after vandalism, aggressive behaviour by group of young people

The Dominic Agostino Riverdale Community Centre is seen in this screenshot. (Google Street View)

A Hamilton community centre was forced to scale back operations last month following “recurring incidents of vandalism and aggressive behaviour” toward members of the staff by a group of young people, a spokesperson for the city says.

Hours at the Dominic Agostino Riverdale Community Centre were reduced in response to the incidents, which Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath described as “unsettling.”

The centre’s hours were adjusted from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and all evening programming was put on hold.

“These incidents led to the difficult, but necessary decision to temporarily adjust operating hours to ensure the safety of residents and staff,” Victoria Kerekesch, a spokesperson for recreation operations for the City of Hamilton, said in a statement to CP24.com.

As of July 2, regular hours have resumed and classes that were previously suspended, including swimming lessons and gym programs, are now running again.

Those who paid for evening programming were refunded for the period of time that the centre was closed, Kerekesch noted.

“The Dominic Agostino Riverdale Community Centre plays a vital role in the neighbourhood, especially for youth and families who depend on safe, welcoming spaces throughout the summer months,” Horwath said in a statement to CP24.com.

“The recent incidents have been very unsettling; I want to assure residents that full programming resumed on July 2, 2025, with additional safety measures in place.”

The additional measures include secured entrances, enhanced staff training, and “close coordination with Hamilton police and community partners.”

“Children, youth and families deserve a place where they can enjoy all that this centre has to offer,” Horwath’s statement read.

“That’s why we’re working closely with local leaders, youth advocates, and city departments to strengthen the centre’s safety and ensure it remains a true community hub. Our community deserves nothing less.”

Details of the incidents were not provided and Hamilton police told CP24 that they only responded to one physical altercation at the centre on July 2 involving two youths. They said the victim of the assault declined to provide their name and did not wish to pursue the matter criminally.

Kerekesch said staff are committed to providing a safe, inclusive and welcoming space at the centre for all residents.

“We value how much this community centre space and programming mean to this community and thank them for their patience and understanding throughout these changes,” she said.