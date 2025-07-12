‘Innocent bystander’: Hamilton police identify woman killed in downtown shooting

Belinda Sarkodie, 26, was killed in a shooting in downtown Hamilton on Friday, July 11, 2025. (Hamilton Police Service handout)

Belinda Sarkodie was on her way home after spending time with her friend in downtown Hamilton when she was shot and killed on Friday afternoon, Hamilton police say.

“Based on the information we have so far, it appears Belinda was an innocent bystander simply going about her day,” Det. Sgt. John Obrovac said during a news conference on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at the corner of King Street East and James Street North, outside Jackson Square mall, shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Obrovac said officers encountered a “chaotic” scene when they arrived.

They first found a male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Obrovac said the 26-year-old Sarkodie was located further down King Street East, suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, while the male victim was taken to hospital.

Hamilton shooting Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in downtown Hamilton on Friday, July 11, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/ CTV News)

Obrovac said the suspect, who fled the scene on foot, is described as a white male with a medium build and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a white design on the front and a letter “V” on the back, blue shorts, dark socks, dark shoes, and a dark-coloured medical-style mask.

Investigators believe the male victim was the intended target, and may have been known to the suspect, Obrovac said, adding that the motive is still unknown.

Victim immigrated to Canada from Ghana

“There is no information to suggest that the suspect and Belinda Sarkodie were known to each other or that she was targeted,” the detective said.

“There is nothing to suggest that she knew anybody involved,” he added.

Obrovac said Sarkodie moved to Canada from Ghana just last year. She was living and working in Hamilton.

“At the time of the incident, she was spending time with a friend in the downtown core,” Obrovac said. He noted that Sarkodie has a brother in Manitoba.

When asked whether the male victim is co-operating with investigators, Obrovac said he has spoken to officers but has not been able to identify the shooter.

The detective was also asked for a comment about the Friday shooting being the second incident this year that left an innocent bystander dead. In April, a 21-year-old Mohawk College student was caught in a crossfire and fatally shot.

“All I can tell you is that we are using every available resource to try to identify and locate the person involved, the suspect, and solve this obviously tragic crime,” the detective said.

Obrovac said officers continue to canvass for witnesses and surveillance video from the mall and nearby businesses.

“We’re still obviously in the early stages. We are collecting a lot of video,” he said. “There’s a lot of people that are helping us, and we’re in the process of processing all that video right now.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 905-546-4167 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.