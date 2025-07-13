Police identify teen they believe is responsible for double shooting that killed an innocent bystander in Hamilton

Police tape blocks off a sidewalk in downtown Hamilton following a double shooting on Friday, July 11, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News)

Police have identified a 17-year-old boy they believe may be responsible for a double shooting in Hamilton that killed an innocent bystander over the weekend.

The incident happened near Jackson Square shopping centre, on King Street East between MacNab and James streets, just before 5:30 p.m.

Hamilton Police Identify Suspect in Fatal Downtown Shooting https://t.co/3N2bJLA8fu READ MORE: — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 13, 2025

Investigators say a male suspect, identified by them as 17-year-old Mackale Lavoie, met three individuals in the downtown core, whom they say “appear to have been the intended targets.”

He then allegedly opened fire, striking one of them.

Police say the suspect then continued to shoot at a second person, hitting 26-year-old Belinda Sarodie, an innocent bystander, before fleeing the area on foot northbound on James.

Duty Insp. Greg Doerr previously told CTV News Toronto that officers located two victims upon arrival. He said the female victim was pronounced dead there, while the male victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The accused is wanted by police for one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Police have obtained an order permitting the publication of the identity of the suspect, who remains at-large at this time.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone who sees or is aware of the whereabouts of this young person is urged to not approach him, but instead should contact Hamilton Police Service immediately at 905-546-4925 or 9-1-1.