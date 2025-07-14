Second-degree murder charge laid after man found dead behind abandoned Hamilton house

A Hamilton Police vehicle is pictured in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

A Hamilton man is facing charges of second-degree murder and indignity to a body after a person was found dead behind an abandoned house last summer.

In a news release issued Monday, police said they were called to the property at 1452 Upper James Street, south of the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway, for a report of a deceased person.

The property, which police said was abandoned, had a large field behind it and a “number of people” were living in and around the vicinity.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the body of Adam Parrish, located outside under a piece of plywood. Police ordered an autopsy, the preliminary findings of which “raised the possibility the death may be suspicious.”

Adam Parrish Adam Parrish is seen in this undated image. (Hamilton Police Service)

Detectives conducted numerous interviews with witnesses and executed search warrants following the discovery of Parrish’s body, police said.

After the autopsy was completed, police determined that Parrish did not die of natural causes and 39-year-old Hamilton resident Brent LeFrancois was charged as a result.

Police did not reveal Parrish’s cause of death.

“Hamilton Police continue to extend its deepest condolences to Adam’s family during this incredibly difficult time,” police said.

It’s unclear if Parrish and LeFrancois knew each other or if either party was living on the property.