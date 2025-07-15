Second person injured in deadly three-vehicle collision in Hamilton area has died: police

A second person involved in a serious crash that killed a 10-year-old girl and injured six others in the Hamilton area earlier this month has died.

On Tuesday, Hamilton police said a second occupant of a car that was involved in a three-vehicle collision on July 6 just after 9:30 p.m. on Trinity Church Road at Guyatt Road, near the community of Binbrook, Ont., has succumbed to their injuries.

“(We) extend our continued condolences to all those impacted by this tragic incident. Police are not identifying the victims at this time,” they said in a news release.

Previously, Hamilton police said preliminary information suggests that the driver of a southbound GMC Sierra was travelling at a high rate of speed when they crossed the centre line in an attempt to pass another pickup truck. The Sierra, they said, crashed head-on with a Honda Civic that was heading north.

The impact of the collision propelled the Honda backward into the path of a northbound Ford Explorer, police said.

The Explorer, according to police, was pushed into the west ditch and landed several metres south of the scene.

All four occupants of the Civic were injured, including a 10-year-old child, from the community of Glanbrook, Ont. who was subsequently pronounced dead in hospital.

Two passengers were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, while a fourth occupant sustained minor injuries, police said, adding that three occupants of the Sierra also suffered minor injuries.

Hamilton police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash and is seeking additional witnesses.

Anyone who with information or dashcam footage as well as anyone who was at the scene and did not provide a statement to police is asked to contact Hamilton police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.