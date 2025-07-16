Brantford man accused of violent sex assault charged with attempted murder

Alveen Ahmad in an undated photo and his black 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck. (Source: Brantford Police)

A 28-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder for a violent sex assault in Brantford, and it’s believed there may be more victims who have yet to report similar incidents to police.

On Sunday, at approximately 10:15 a.m., an Ontario Provincial Police officer found a woman with serious injuries from a physical and sexual assault in the area of Golf Road, near Highway 403. The officer was there on an unrelated matter.

The woman was then taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and has since been released.

Investigators learned a man had picked the woman up near Queen and Darling Street, then drove her to the location where she was later found by OPP.

After the assault, the man left in his pickup truck.

That vehicle was later found outside the city.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Alveen Ahmad on Tuesday. He’s been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault.

Brantford Police said Ahmad remains in custody until his bail hearing.

On Wednesday, they shared a photo of Ahmad with the public.

“The identity of the accused is being released as detectives believe there may be other victims who have yet to come forward,” police wrote in a media release. “Additionally, the accused was known to drive a black 2022 Dodge Ram pick-up truck. The image of the accused’s vehicle is also being released in the hopes that any other victim(s) may recognize his photograph or his vehicle and contact police.”

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact Brantford Police at 519-756-7050 and cite incident #25-27551. Anonymous tips can also be made to Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477, as well as online at https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/.