Hamilton public health warns of possible measles exposures at Costco and Service Ontario

A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination awaits the next patient during a vaccine clinic at Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas, Ont. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

Public Health officials in Hamilton are warning the public about two confirmed cases of measles in the city, which may have resulted in some people being exposed to the virus without their knowledge.

The cases are reported as being from the same household and travel related,

As of July 8, Ontario has reported 2,244 cases of measles but a significant portion of those cases are clustered in southwestern Ontario. With these two new cases, Hamilton has reported four cases this year.

Hamilton health services are advising that the public may have been exposed to the virus at the following locations:

Service Ontario (411 Charlton Ave W, Unit 5, Hamilton, ON L8P 2E6)

July 7, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Costco - Ancaster (100 Legend Ct, Hamilton, ON L9K 1J3)

July 7, 2025, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Upper Gage Clinic and Gage Pharmacy (1050 Upper Gage Ave, Unit 3, Hamilton, ON L8V 0A3)

July 9, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Ellen Fairclough Building - Service Ontario, main lobby, elevators, 4th floor (119 King St West, Hamilton, ON L8P 4Y7)

July 9, 2025, from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hamilton health officials are warning the public to watch for symptoms, including a high fever, red blotchy rashes, small white spots with white centres (Koplik’s spots) inside the mouth and throat.