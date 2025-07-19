Charges laid in two-vehicle collision in Hamilton that seriously injured 2 people

A Hamilton Police vehicle in downtown Hamilton on Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a two-vehicle collision in Hamilton last month that seriously injured two people.

Hamilton police said the crash occurred at the intersection of Rymal and Fletcher roads on the evening of June 22.

Police said a Mazda travelling on Rymal Road was attempting to turn south onto Fletcher Road when it was struck by a Ford F-150, which was allegedly travelling at a high rate of speed.

The driver, a 17-year-old, and the passenger of the Mazda, who police say were not wearing a seatbelt, were ejected as a result of the collision. They were taken to the hospital with serious, life-altering injuries. Police said one of them remains in hospital in stable condition.

The driver, a 16-year-old boy, and the passenger of the Ford sustained minor injuries.

Following an investigation, the 16-year-old was arrested earlier this week and charged with two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm. He was released on an undertaking.

Police said the boy is also facing charges of stunt driving, speeding (135 km/h in a 60 km/h zone) and two counts of careless driving causing bodily harm under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The driver of the Mazda is also facing HTA charges of failing to properly wear a seatbelt, driving while under suspension and a G1 licence violation for driving unaccompanied by a qualified driver.

Police said they’ve also charged the 31-year-old owner of the Mazda with permitting a novice driver to contravene licence conditions under the HTA, making a false statement and permitting operation of a vehicle without insurance under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.