‘Prohibited weapon,’ drugs seized after motorcycle stop in Hamilton

Hamilton police say they have seized multiple drugs and a prohibited knife after stopping a motorcycle in the city’s east end earlier this week.

In a news release issued Sunday, officials say members of the HEAT Unit observed a motorcycle with an unauthorized licence plate in the Ottawa Street North area near Centre Mall on July 16.

Officers say they detained the rider and discovered a switchblade knife, along with quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and oxycodone. A small amount of cash was also seized.

As a result, 35-year-old James Tilley, from Hamilton, was arrested and charged with several offences, including possession of a prohibited weapon and four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say Tilley was transported to Central Custody and his bail was opposed.

In total, the following was seized by police:

90 grams of Fentanyl

29 grams of Cocaine

27 grams of Methamphetamine

9 Oxycodone pills

$182.35 in cash

Anyone with additional information is asked to come forward to police.