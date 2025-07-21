Hamilton police make arrest in armed robbery case

Hamilton police say they’ve arrested and charged a suspect in relation to an armed robbery last week.
According to a police media release, a man entered a store on Fennel Avenue near Upper Ottawa Street just before 1 a.m. on July 16.
He was carrying a hidden firearm and demanded an employee to hand over cash, according to police.
They say no physical injuries were reported and the suspect fled the scene.
Police have arrested 21-year-old Lachlan Rabut of Hamilton and charged him with robbery with a firearm, and failing to comply with a release order.