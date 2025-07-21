Hamilton police make arrest in armed robbery case

A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)

Hamilton police say they’ve arrested and charged a suspect in relation to an armed robbery last week.

According to a police media release, a man entered a store on Fennel Avenue near Upper Ottawa Street just before 1 a.m. on July 16.

He was carrying a hidden firearm and demanded an employee to hand over cash, according to police.

They say no physical injuries were reported and the suspect fled the scene.

Police have arrested 21-year-old Lachlan Rabut of Hamilton and charged him with robbery with a firearm, and failing to comply with a release order.