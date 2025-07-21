Late-night fast food craving results in impaired driving charge: Hamilton police

A Hamilton Police vehicle is pictured in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

A Hamilton police officer got more than he bargained for when a late-night craving for fast food led him to an impaired driver early Monday morning.

Hamilton police said one of their officers pulled into a local fast food drive-thru at around 2:30 a.m. when he noticed the car in front of him wasn’t moving.

“With hunger mounting and curiosity piqued, he got out to investigate,” a release issued Monday said.

Police said the officer discovered the driver of the vehicle passed out behind the wheel and unresponsive.

“After several attempts to rouse the individual—and a strong scent of alcohol in the air— the officer determined the driver was impaired," the release said.

When the officer was finally able to wake the driver up, police said they displayed “clear signs” of intoxication.

The individual was arrested and taken to the police station for breath testing, where readings of 101 and 96 milligrams of alcohol per 100 mls/blood were registered.

The driver was later released on an undertaking.

“Hamilton Police would like to remind the public that impaired is impaired—whether you’re cruising down the highway or coasting toward a combo meal."