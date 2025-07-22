1 injured after shooting in Hamilton, police say

A Hamilton Police vehicle is seen in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

Hamilton police say one person was injured after a shooting in the city early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Barton Street East and Fraser Avenue at around 1:50 a.m. for a report of gunshots near a bus shelter.

One victim was located at the scene suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A suspect vehicle was last seen fleeing the area south on Fraser Avenue at a high rate of speed, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about the incident, including residents and business owners in the area with surveillance or dash camera footage, is asked to contact police.