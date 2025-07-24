SIU investigating after driver seriously injured in collision while fleeing from Hamilton police

The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Ontario’s police watchdog is probing the circumstances surrounding a collision in Hamilton’s east end on Wednesday during which a man was seriously injured while fleeing from the police.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) said at around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday officers from Hamilton Police Service were in a marked cruiser when they attempted to pull over the driver of a “vehicle of interest” on Aikman Avenue.

The motorist, however, failed to stop and the vehicle he was operating, which the SIU said was stolen, was involved in a crash with a taxi a short time later on Sanford Avenue South, the civilian agency said.

The driver, identified by the agency as a 34-year-old man, was arrested. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a serious injury, the SIU said in a release.

The cabbie was not seriously injured, the agency said.

The SIU has now invoked its mandate and is leading the investigation.

So far, two investigators, two forensic investigators, and a collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case, as well as one subject official and one witness official.

The Special Investigations Unit, which investigates incidents involving the police that result in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person, is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including anyone with video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.