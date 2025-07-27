Homicide unit investigating after man fatally shot in Dundas, Ont. on Sunday

Hamilton police’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was fatally shot in the community of Dundas, Ont. late Sunday afternoon.
Investigators said at around 5 p.m. they responded to a call for reports of a shooting at 77 Governors Rd., just west of Ogilvie Street.
Hamilton EMS previously told CTV News Toronto that they were called to the area of Governors Road late Sunday afternoon. There, they said they located a male in his 30s who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
People should expect a heavy police presence in that area for the next several hours, Hamilton Police Service said in a news release.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the Division 30 Staff Sergeant at 905-546-3886 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.