Police make arrests in central Hamilton shooting

A Hamilton Police vehicle is seen in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

Hamilton police have arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting that happened last week.

The shooting took place just before 2 a.m. on July 22 in the Barton Street and Fraser Avenue area.

When investigators arrived on scene, they found one individual with what police said were “serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Following further investigation, two suspects were arrested who investigators believe to be behind the shooting.

Jessica Fair, 31, and Donald Zoschke, 42, both of Hamilton, have been arrested and charged with multiple offences.

Police said that Zoschke was in possession of a loaded handgun and a “a large amount of methamphetamine and cocaine when he was arrested.”

Detectives say that they believe the shooting is related to some sort of dispute between the victim and the suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.