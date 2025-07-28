Victim in Dundas shooting identified but police still searching for suspect

Hamilton police are searching for the driver of this vehicle. (Credit: Hamilton Police Service)

Hamilton police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting outside a condominium building in Dundas over the weekend as they appeal for help in locating a suspect and a possible witness.

Zachary Shuman, 25, was found unresponsive in the parking lot of a condominium complex at 77 Governor’s Road at around 5 p.m. on Sunday following multiple calls for shots fired.

Here was pronounced dead at the scene

According to police, witnesses saw a blue Ford Edge leaving the scene. Investigators are currently trying to locate the vehicle and are asking anyone with information on it or the driver to come forward.

Before the shooting, police say there was a brief interaction between Shuman and the driver of the blue Ford at a Metro grocery store located just down Governor’s Road.

Police are also urging a potential witness to come forward. Police describe this person as a female “having shoulder length brown hair and wearing either red or orange shorts.”

Otherwise, police are asking anyone who might have dashcam footage of the incident or information about what happened to reach out to investigators.

Police have not released a description of the suspect at this point.