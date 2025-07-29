Multiple tow truck companies ‘no longer welcome’ on Hamilton streets

Almost 40 charges were laid, 10 tow licenses were suspended or revoked and a number of drivers have been charged as part of a crackdown on ‘unsafe tow operators’ in Hamilton.

The Hamilton Police Service announced the results of their latest initiative, Project Barrier, on Tuesday.

“After a concerning rise in fraud, intimidation and aggressive tactics at collision scenes, the Hamilton Police Service created Project Barrier,” Const. Adam Kimber explained.

In total, 29 charges were laid, 10 tow licences were suspended or revoked, nine operators were charged and four companies were banned from operating.

Police said the companies that were charged included: Provincial Roadside Services, High Class Recovery, Onsite Towing, Royal Roadside and Recovery Reliable Towing.

“These businesses were found to be causing significant harm in our community. Many are now suspended, or in the process of having their licence revoked permanently in partnership with the Ministry of Transportation,” Kimber said.

He also added police are trying to make sure those businesses don’t pop up again under a new name.

“These businesses are no longer welcome on Hamilton roads.”

What are my rights if I need a tow?

The province of Ontario has set out laws governing how tow truck companies can operate and what protections are available to customers.

Tow truck operators must have a certificate to do business within Ontario and must show the name of their company and certificate number of all vehicles, consent forms and invoices. Drivers must also be prepared to show a copy of their tow driver certificate upon request.

Drivers must consent to a tow, unless the process is initialized by a police officer or other authorized person. For example, a tow truck could be called to remove an illegally parked vehicle.

Tow companies must also provide their rates before towing a vehicle and all rates must be posted at their office and on their website.

Tow truck drivers also cannot show up uninvited. They could face penalties for soliciting services that have not been requested.

A full list of customer rights and tow regulations is available online.