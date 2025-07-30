2 incidents of shots fired just hours apart in Hamilton’s east end: police

Police in Hamilton are asking residents in the area to review home security footage as they investigate two reports of shots fired Tuesday night.

The first one happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Police say officers were called to the area of Battlefield Drive and Robb Avenue in Stoney Creek.

Then, just before midnight, officers responded to the area of Kenilworth and Roxborough avenues for another call for shots fired

No injuries were reported in both instances. Police say there is nothing to connect the two incidents at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.