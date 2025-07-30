Limo passengers force suspected impaired driver to pull over after fearing for their safety

A limousine is seen pulled over on the Hamilton QEW on July 11. The vehicle's driver has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving. (Burlington OPP photo)

A limousine chauffeur who allegedly drove his vehicle with 10 passengers inside while under the influence of drugs or alcohol has been arrested and charged with impaired and dangerous driving.

The incident happened on July 11 on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Hamilton near Fifty Road.

Burlington OPP said they responded to a call in that area just before 11 p.m.

In a news release, police said the 10 passengers feared for their safety and one “forced the driver to pull to the shoulder and took away the keys to the vehicle as they believed that (he) was impaired.”

Investigators said the driver of another vehicle had also called in to report the “erratic driving of the limousine.”

Officers at the scene said they arrived to find the limo on the shoulder. They said they spoke with both the passengers and the driver.

“The driver of the limousine was arrested at the scene and taken to the Niagara detachment for breath tests,” the OPP said.

“There was no collision involved and no injuries.”

As a result of the investigation, Mathew Owusu-Afriyie, 64, of Toronto, has been charged with operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), and dangerous operation.

He has since been released from custody and is set to appear in court on Aug. 22.