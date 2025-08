A Hamilton police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News Toronto)

A Hamilton police officer has been charged with assault in connection with an incident in May while he was off duty.

Police said the incident involved a member of the public, but no other details about what exactly transpired were released.

Brantford Police Service conducted the investigation and, as a result, charged Const. Peter Franchine with assault level one.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 4.

Police said the involved civilian was also charged with assault.