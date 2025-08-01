Thief steals purse of Good Samaritan who stopped to help shooting victim in Hamilton: police

Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in downtown Hamilton on Friday, July 11, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/ CTV News)

Police say a Good Samaritan who stopped to render assistance to a woman who had been shot in Hamilton earlier this month had her purse stolen by an “opportunistic” thief.

According to police, officers and citizens stopped to help 26-year-old Belinda Sarkodie, who had been wounded in a brazen daylight shooting near King Street East and James Street North on July 11.

While one woman was providing assistance to the victim, who did not survive the shooting, a thief stole the woman’s purse, which contained debit cards, identification, and other valuables.

A suspect of the theft was subsequently identified following “an extensive investigation involving surveillance footage, bank transaction analysis, and multiple interviews,” police said in a news release issued this week.

The suspect, identified as Hamilton resident Chala Ogden, is facing a number of charges, including theft under $5,000, fraud under $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime.

“This incident serves as a reminder that while tragic events often bring out the best in our community, there are unfortunately individuals who attempt to take advantage of moments of crisis,” police said in the news release.

“We continue to commend the courage and compassion shown by those who assisted Belinda that day, and we remain committed to holding those who exploit such moments accountable.”