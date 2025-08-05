Mosquitos in Brantford test positive for West Nile Virus

Mosquitos collected from a residential neighbourhood in Brantford have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

In a notice on Tuesday, Grand Erie Public Health (GEPB) said this is the first lab confirmed evidence of the virus in Brantford and Brant County so far this year.

“The warm and wet weather conditions this summer have created an ideal environment for mosquito breeding,” Filip Pajtondziev, GEPB’s manager of Infectious Diseases and Sexual Health, said in a release. “While no human cases have been reported at this time, this positive pool confirms that the virus is present in our community.”

Mosquitos can transmit the virus to a person through a bite. Most people do not become sick, but in some cases, the virus can cause severe illness. Seniors and people with underlying illnesses are urged to be cautious and take precautions to prevent mosquito bites.

Tips from the health unit recommended:

Covering up with light coloured, long-sleeved shirts and pants

Avoiding being outdoors from early evening until morning when mosquitoes are most active

Avoiding shady, wooded areas

Reducing mosquito breeding sites by getting rid of all water-filled containers and objects near homes

Using an approved insect repellent, such as one containing DEET.

What are the symptoms of West Nile Virus?

Mild symptoms of West Nile Virus include fever, headache, body aches, mild rash and swollen lymph glands.

Serious symptoms can include a sudden severe headache, high fever, stiff neck, nausea or vomiting, difficulty swallowing, drowsiness and confusion.

In rare cases, infected people may lose consciousness, lack coordination and experience muscle weakness or paralysis.

Symptoms typically appear within 2 to 15 days of infection. Recovery can take a week for mild cases. People with severe cases could experience health effects for months or years after the first onset of the illness.