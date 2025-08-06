Youth arrested for string of carjackings, replica gun found on scene

A Hamilton Police logo is seen on a vehicle in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

Hamilton police say a youth was arrested for three attempted carjackings on Tuesday and a replica gun was located during the arrest.

Investigators allege that the carjacking spree began on the evening of Aug. 3 when police responded to a call from someone who said they had a gun pulled on them while attempting to sell their car to a suspect who stole their vehicle. That vehicle was found nearby but the suspect fled prior to the arrival of police, investigators say.

The same night, police say that another victim was at home when the suspect approached and threatened to shoot him, with their gun pointed at the victim. That victim was able to escape and police did not report any injuries.

The suspect went on to steal another victim’s vehicle at gunpoint, investigators say. Police responded to this carjacking but the suspect fled before he could be apprehended, a police press release says.

On Tuesday, another carjacking occurred in central Hamilton, police said. This time the suspect forced a driver out of their vehicle at gunpoint, police say. However, investigators say they were able to tail the vehicle until it stopped, at which point the suspect was arrested.

Police report recovering a replica gun during the arrest on Tuesday.

The suspect is not being named by police as they are subject to the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Hamilton police are charging the suspect with three counts of robbery with a firearm, and 12 other offences.