Hamilton is celebrating NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Live updates here

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be granted a key to the city during the rally.

NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is being celebrated by his hometown of Hamilton today.

“Shai Rally Day” is a free, public event that Hamiltonians of all ages can attend, to celebrate Gilgeous-Alexander’s banner year.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star won the NBA championship in June on the heels of a season that also earned him a scoring title and an MVP award.

The rally, that begins at 3:30 p.m. at Hamilton Stadium, will see Mayor Andrea Horwath present Gilgeous-Alexander with the key to the city.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to bring Shai Rally Day to Hamilton,” Horwath said in a media release when the event was first announced last month. “As part of this celebration, I am proud to be presenting Shai with the Key to the City, the first such honour bestowed by a Mayor of Hamilton since 1998. It’s a symbolic gesture of the deep pride and admiration Hamilton holds for one of its own.”

Gilgeous-Alexander, who’s also referred to as SGA by fans, has been around the GTA with the Larry O’Brien trophy this week.

He visited SickKids Hospital on Wednesday and co-hosted a “basketball-themed bingo session” on a show broadcast throughout the building in each patient room.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shai Gilgeous-Alexander visits families during a special visit to SickKids on Aug. 6, 2025. (SickKids/ submitted)

CTV News Toronto and CP24 will have LIVE updates throughout the afternoon as Hamilton celebrates Gilgeous-Alexander.

4:25 p.m. - Hamilton mayor Andrea Horwath speaks on stage

“The second I heard the news I said, ‘We’re throwing the biggest celebration Hamilton has ever seen for Shai,” Horwath said at the start of her speech.

“Shai you’ve inspired, not just Hamilton, not just Canada, but fans all around the world, and you’ve done it with humility, with heart, and an unwavering connection to the city you call home.”

4:22 p.m. - Fans thank SGA

A video produced by Tourism Hamilton played featuring local Hamiltonians ‘thanking’ SGA for his accomplishments and for inspiring the city.

4:17 p.m. - Canada Basketball GM speaks

Rowan Barrett, General Manager of Canada Basketball, was the first speaker to take the stage.

“Many athletes would be considered a great player having achieved just one of Shai’s aforementioned accolades,” Barrett said in his remarks.

“But to do them all, with calmness under pressure, leadership in every sense of the word, is a beautiful thing to behold.”

Barrett commented on Gilgeous-Alexander’s pride for both Hamilton and Canada, and spoke of his Olympic run with the team at the 2024 Paris summer games.

“We have one of the greatest athletes to ever come from Canada sitting with us today. I believe Shai will eventually receive the Order of Canada and go down as one of the greatest Canadians to ever walk this land,” Barrett added.

4:15 p.m. - Gilgeous-Alexander arrives on stage

Gilgeous-Alexander walked on stage to the tune of the Drake song ‘Trophies’ while carrying the Larry O’Brien trophy and wearing a Ticats inspired jersey.

4 p.m. - Special tribute video featuring friends and former coaches

A video featuring some of SGA’s friends, including barber Moe Harb, and some of his former St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School and Sir Allan MacNab Secondary coaches was played at the start of the ceremony.

The video continued to chronicle his career throughout the NBA as well as his time on Team Canada, and featured fans and young basketball players.

3:15 p.m. - ‘Out of this world’: Fellow Hamilton Ticat praises SGA

Former Hamilton Tiger-Cats player Simoni Lawrence is hosting today’s rally, and says they city needs role models like Gilgeous-Alexander.

“I think it’s amazing to be an NBA player and then go and do what every single basketball player wants to do,” Lawrence told CP24 on the field at Hamilton Stadium. “To get the MVP and win the championship is amazing. It’s out of this world. And the cool thing about that is he used his light and came and shined it on Hamilton.”

“A city like this needs role models, and for SGA to come back to Hamilton and show them what is possible when you put your mind in something is absolutely amazing.”

2 p.m. - Fans already beginning to gather

Fans began showing up to the courtyard of Hamilton Stadium in the early afternoon, many excited that an NBA champion grew up right in their backyards.

“Just knowing he’s from where we’re raised, it’s pretty inspiring that he could come back from not even making it to his high school team, and then making it to the NBA and being one of the best... it’s inspiring,” one young fan told CP24.

“How did you get so good?” another fan said he would ask SGA if he got the chance to meet him. “He’s always calm and composed, and he’s a really good basketball player, and he’s from Hamilton.

“He’s the best basketball player, and he’s my favourite,” said a third.

In last month’s media release, Gilgeous-Alexander said, “Hamilton is the city where I grew up, and it shaped the most pivotal years of my life. It laid the foundation not only for who I am as a basketball player, but for the man I’ve become. I wouldn’t be who I am today without this city, and I’m deeply grateful for the continued love and support.”

Following the rally, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will take on the BC Lions at 7:30 p.m., where SGA will be honoured a second time during an in-game tribute.