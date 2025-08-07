New details of $55M grow-op bust in Ontario

Photos from an illegal cannabis grow-up bust in Haldimand County on July 16, 2025. (Source: OPP)

Ontario Provincial Police have released new details and photos from the illegal grow-up bust in Haldimand County on July 16.

More than 107,000 cannabis plants and 950 pounds of dried buds were seized from a greenhouse at a rural property in Jarvis, near Highway 3.

The value was estimated at more than $55 million.

OPP said they also found a large quantity of marijuana processing equipment, including grow lights and machinery.

Sixteen people were each charged with cultivating cannabis without authorization and possession for the purpose of distribution.

They are:

Trong Nam NGUYEN, age 24, no fixed address

Trong Thoi NGUYEN, age 38, no fixed address

Minh Son HOANG, age 56, no fixed address

Thi Sinh LUU, age 48, no fixed address

Minh Chau NGUYEN, age 50, no fixed address

Thi Nguyet BACH, age 46, no fixed address

Thi Thoan NGUGEH, age 46, no fixed address

Dung LEVAN, age 54, no fixed address

Thi Coung TRINH, age 52, from North York

Hong Lam NGUYEN, age 48, no fixed address

Chang Sen LIN, age 55, no fixed address

Thi Tinh CU, age 58, no fixed address

Kelly BLAIR, age 56, from Brantford

Zhenyang YU, age 41, from Markham

Hai Ning XU, age 40, no fixed address

Hai Yon XU, age 40, no fixed address

OPP said the grow-op bust was joint effort between their Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET), Emergency Response Team, Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and Community Street Crime Units in Central and West Region.