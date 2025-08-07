New details of $55M grow-op bust in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police have released new details and photos from the illegal grow-up bust in Haldimand County on July 16.
More than 107,000 cannabis plants and 950 pounds of dried buds were seized from a greenhouse at a rural property in Jarvis, near Highway 3.
The value was estimated at more than $55 million.
OPP said they also found a large quantity of marijuana processing equipment, including grow lights and machinery.
Sixteen people were each charged with cultivating cannabis without authorization and possession for the purpose of distribution.
They are:
- Trong Nam NGUYEN, age 24, no fixed address
- Trong Thoi NGUYEN, age 38, no fixed address
- Minh Son HOANG, age 56, no fixed address
- Thi Sinh LUU, age 48, no fixed address
- Minh Chau NGUYEN, age 50, no fixed address
- Thi Nguyet BACH, age 46, no fixed address
- Thi Thoan NGUGEH, age 46, no fixed address
- Dung LEVAN, age 54, no fixed address
- Thi Coung TRINH, age 52, from North York
- Hong Lam NGUYEN, age 48, no fixed address
- Chang Sen LIN, age 55, no fixed address
- Thi Tinh CU, age 58, no fixed address
- Kelly BLAIR, age 56, from Brantford
- Zhenyang YU, age 41, from Markham
- Hai Ning XU, age 40, no fixed address
- Hai Yon XU, age 40, no fixed address
OPP said the grow-op bust was joint effort between their Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET), Emergency Response Team, Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and Community Street Crime Units in Central and West Region.