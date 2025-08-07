ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton

New details of $55M grow-op bust in Ontario

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

Photos from an illegal cannabis grow-up bust in Haldimand County on July 16, 2025. (Source: OPP)

Ontario Provincial Police have released new details and photos from the illegal grow-up bust in Haldimand County on July 16.

More than 107,000 cannabis plants and 950 pounds of dried buds were seized from a greenhouse at a rural property in Jarvis, near Highway 3.

Haldimand County jarvis grow-op cannabis illegal opp bust Photos from an illegal cannabis grow-up bust in Haldimand County on July 16, 2025. (Source: OPP)

The value was estimated at more than $55 million.

OPP said they also found a large quantity of marijuana processing equipment, including grow lights and machinery.

Haldimand County jarvis grow-op cannabis illegal opp bust Photos from an illegal cannabis grow-up bust in Haldimand County on July 16, 2025. (Source: OPP)

Sixteen people were each charged with cultivating cannabis without authorization and possession for the purpose of distribution.

They are:

  • Trong Nam NGUYEN, age 24, no fixed address
  • Trong Thoi NGUYEN, age 38, no fixed address
  • Minh Son HOANG, age 56, no fixed address
  • Thi Sinh LUU, age 48, no fixed address
  • Minh Chau NGUYEN, age 50, no fixed address
  • Thi Nguyet BACH, age 46, no fixed address
  • Thi Thoan NGUGEH, age 46, no fixed address
  • Dung LEVAN, age 54, no fixed address
  • Thi Coung TRINH, age 52, from North York
  • Hong Lam NGUYEN, age 48, no fixed address
  • Chang Sen LIN, age 55, no fixed address
  • Thi Tinh CU, age 58, no fixed address
  • Kelly BLAIR, age 56, from Brantford
  • Zhenyang YU, age 41, from Markham
  • Hai Ning XU, age 40, no fixed address
  • Hai Yon XU, age 40, no fixed address
Haldimand County jarvis grow-op cannabis illegal opp bust Photos from an illegal cannabis grow-up bust in Haldimand County on July 16, 2025. (Source: OPP)

OPP said the grow-op bust was joint effort between their Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET), Emergency Response Team, Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and Community Street Crime Units in Central and West Region.

Haldimand County jarvis grow-op cannabis illegal opp bust Photos from an illegal cannabis grow-up bust in Jarvis, Ont. on July 16, 2025. (Source: OPP)